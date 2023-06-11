Newman University recently recognized those students completing their degrees in the spring 2023 semester.
Among those earning degrees were a number of students from Derby, including Sydney Denton (BSN, Nursing), Megan Dinicola (MSED, Master of Science in Education), Abigail Grief (BSN, Nursing), Emily Maddux (BA, History, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate), Mia Pascual (BS, Biology), Aliyah Reeves (BS, Biology), Abigail Weathers (BS, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude) and Cydney Weidner (BSN, Nursing).