Local students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the 2022 spring semester. To receive the honor, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on the university’s 4.0 scale. The university announced that 3,178 students were named to the dean’s honor roll for the semester. Derby students who achieved the distinction include:

Brendan J Albright

Promise A Asher

Raven M Austin

Ashley N Bailey

Daniel E Baird

Jacqueline K Baker

Marian Campos Barajas

Seth S Braeger

Chloe N Brown

Courtney E Brown

George G Brown

Kristen E Brown

Annie J Bryant

Ethan L Bui

Julia N Buie

Sarah E Buie

Bailey C Byers

Taylee S Chvilicek

Bryleigh L Cross

Tanner A Cross

Savannah G Denny

Alyssa N DeVous

Alyssa G Dooms

Kristie L Eberl

Madison N Ediger

Kimberley J Engle

Ludwing A Espana

Phillip J Espinosa

Adam D Evans

Kinley A Fager

Jazmyne R Florio

Ashlee C Friend

Nicole L Gillispie

Blaize N Grunden

Alissa R Haddock

Colby J Hall

Kyler M Hamed

Madisyn M Hansen

Brianna F Hassell

Evan M Hayes

Nicole A Henderson

Kendra R Henson

Nathan Von Hoene

Dylan T Ison

Alexander J Jarchow

Aliana N Jennings

Addison H Karsak

Naseem A Khan

Bethany A Khanu

Anh T Kieu

Angel Lynn A Larin

Aaron T Larson

Alex J Le

Joel M Lewis

Ember D Lickey

Tyson J Liston

Natalia L Lozano

Mercedes A Marsh

Joseph M Mazzara

Emily R Mckee

Rickeyia R Menifield

Raif J Morgan

Korin D Neal

Kaylyn D Noll

Kylie R Oneal

Addison O Pagels

Robert C Peggie

Nycholas J Perkins

Morgan R Pyles

Lindsay N Quick

Tressa D Rainger

Kaylee N Randolph

Sandra J Ranstead

Cherrie A Rattana

Alyssa L Rattana-Bandasack

Miaka A Rivera

Connor M Robinette

Spencer S Robinson

Jessica L Romero

Eduardo Santillan

Michael W Self

Michael Sengvilay

Natalie R Shifflett

Ty C Shook

Sydney M Sorensen

Alexandria N Stegman

Nalah M Stokes

Aidan T Stubby

Michaela J Sutton

Merven L Thomas

Kelsey L Thornbrugh

Mackenzie R Tilma

Bailee R Tullos

Annie T Vien

Jadyn R Walker

Kaylee P Weldon

Sean P Wentling

Elizabeth S Wilson

Laura E Winters

Sitivi H Wong-Mageo

