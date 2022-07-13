Local students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the 2022 spring semester. To receive the honor, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on the university’s 4.0 scale. The university announced that 3,178 students were named to the dean’s honor roll for the semester. Derby students who achieved the distinction include:
Brendan J Albright
Promise A Asher
Raven M Austin
Ashley N Bailey
Daniel E Baird
Jacqueline K Baker
Marian Campos Barajas
Seth S Braeger
Chloe N Brown
Courtney E Brown
George G Brown
Kristen E Brown
Annie J Bryant
Ethan L Bui
Julia N Buie
Sarah E Buie
Bailey C Byers
Taylee S Chvilicek
Bryleigh L Cross
Tanner A Cross
Savannah G Denny
Alyssa N DeVous
Alyssa G Dooms
Kristie L Eberl
Madison N Ediger
Kimberley J Engle
Ludwing A Espana
Phillip J Espinosa
Adam D Evans
Kinley A Fager
Jazmyne R Florio
Ashlee C Friend
Nicole L Gillispie
Blaize N Grunden
Alissa R Haddock
Colby J Hall
Kyler M Hamed
Madisyn M Hansen
Brianna F Hassell
Evan M Hayes
Nicole A Henderson
Kendra R Henson
Nathan Von Hoene
Dylan T Ison
Alexander J Jarchow
Aliana N Jennings
Addison H Karsak
Naseem A Khan
Bethany A Khanu
Anh T Kieu
Angel Lynn A Larin
Aaron T Larson
Alex J Le
Joel M Lewis
Ember D Lickey
Tyson J Liston
Natalia L Lozano
Mercedes A Marsh
Joseph M Mazzara
Emily R Mckee
Rickeyia R Menifield
Raif J Morgan
Korin D Neal
Kaylyn D Noll
Kylie R Oneal
Addison O Pagels
Robert C Peggie
Nycholas J Perkins
Morgan R Pyles
Lindsay N Quick
Tressa D Rainger
Kaylee N Randolph
Sandra J Ranstead
Cherrie A Rattana
Alyssa L Rattana-Bandasack
Miaka A Rivera
Connor M Robinette
Spencer S Robinson
Jessica L Romero
Eduardo Santillan
Michael W Self
Michael Sengvilay
Natalie R Shifflett
Ty C Shook
Sydney M Sorensen
Alexandria N Stegman
Nalah M Stokes
Aidan T Stubby
Michaela J Sutton
Merven L Thomas
Kelsey L Thornbrugh
Mackenzie R Tilma
Bailee R Tullos
Annie T Vien
Jadyn R Walker
Kaylee P Weldon
Sean P Wentling
Elizabeth S Wilson
Laura E Winters
Sitivi H Wong-Mageo