Emporia State University recently announced the nearly 750 undergraduate students named to the honor roll for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
Derby students making the honor roll included Mallory Anderson, Teagan Brown, Percy Holt and Tyler Kahmann. Students from Haysville earning honors included Sydney Hickman, Riley Manny, Jamey Nicholas and Jaycie Rust, while Mulvane’s Emily Hankins and Maya Lee were also among the academic honorees.
Additionally, Hankins was among 90 students named to the Dean’s List for finishing with a semester GPA in the top 10 percent of all full-time undergraduate students.