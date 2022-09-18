More than 400 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in summer 2022.
Undergraduate students who attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
At the undergraduate level, there were 228 degrees and certificates conferred. At the graduate level, there were 211 degrees and certificates conferred. Of those earning a bachelor's degree, 55 were cum laude, 35 were magna cum laude, and one was summa cum laude.
Local students receiving degrees from WSU are listed below and identified by hometown:
Abigail A. Bryant, Graduate Certificate, Spec. Music Ed./Adaptive Music
Abigail A. Bryant, Master of Music Education, Music in Special Education
Mallory M. Callins, Master of Physician Assistant
Kenneth W. Gifford, B.A. in Sport Management
Brendan L. Kohler, Master of Education, Sport Management
Ryan J. Leiker, B.S. in Mechanical Engineering
Zachary T. Minson, Master of Science, Electrical & Computer Engineering
Jessica A. Onken, Master of Physician Assistant
Michaela Rogers, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude
Ty C. Shook, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Tara C. Behrns, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ. Apprentice, Cum Laude
Joshua A. Bush, Bachelor of Science, Homeland Security
Alexandra J. Freeman, Master of Education, Counseling
Kristina A. Nulik, Master of Arts, Communication
Jamie Monroe, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ. Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude
Tabitha N. Mullins, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering
Jenna M. Nussbaum, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ. Apprentice
Justin L. Oettle, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Cum Laude