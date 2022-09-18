WSU Logo 1
More than 400 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in summer 2022. 

Undergraduate students who attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

