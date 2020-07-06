Derby area residents were named to the Dean’s List at two Kansas and Nebraska universities for the spring 2020 semester.
Local students earning recognition among nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students included senior Madeline Elyse Hoffman (Derby), College of Education and Human Sciences; senior Grace Kincheloe Mitchell (Derby), College of Education and Human Sciences; and senior Chenoa Jordan Nichols (Haysville), College of Arts and Sciences.
Derby resident Abigail Elder was named to Washburn University’s 2020 spring semester Dean’s List.
Derby residents Skyler Henry and Kris Wood were among 750 students to be named to Washburn University’s President’s List.