A total of 2,239 students completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022 terms, with those individuals recently being recognized by the university.
Derby’s Derek Tyler Dunn (Master of Liberal Studies) and Lynsey Shipman (Associate of General Studies) were among those earning degrees. Also receiving a degree from FHSU was Rose Hill’s Keanu Bradley (Master of Science in Education), along with Haysville’s Bonnie K. Lane (Master of Science in Education).