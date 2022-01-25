As COVID cases continue to climb in the wake of the omicron variant, testing sites in Sedgwick County and Derby alike are trying to meet the increasing demand created by the more contagious strain.
Sedgwick County recently introduced two new weekend options for PCR saliva testing, with a drive-thru site at the Wichita Transit building (777 E. Waterman) open on Saturdays and expanded Sunday hours at the testing site located at 4115 E. Harry St. Two Kansas National Guard teams have been assigned to help with testing support at both locations. Registration with Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory (mdl.wichita.edu) is recommended before testing.
The Harry Street site is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (remaining open an additional hour on Wednesdays) and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Nose and throat tests are offered through the week, but the site will only collect saliva tests on Sundays. The drive-thru site will offer PCR saliva tests from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To avoid a rejected test, it is recommend individuals do not eat, drink, smoke or chew anything 30 minutes before a saliva test.
Derby Drug is one of a number of local pharmacies offering testing locally, moving to an appointment-only model within the past two months to better facilitate testing. Pharmacist Steve Ensign noted the move was made more due to staffing – with one technician handling all testing offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – than the availability of test kits.
Initially, Derby Drug started out offering PCR tests before adding rapid antigen tests to the mix. Currently, the pharmacy’s website states it is out of rapid antigen tests, with Ensign reporting Derby Drug has moved back to the PCR tests it was offering earlier.
Ensign said Derby Drug does also have at-home COVID tests in stock at the moment, though availability of those is “hit and miss.” The federal government also launched a website recently to provide four free at-home tests to anyone who registers at covidtests.gov.
At the moment, testing at Derby Drug is booked a few days out. In the past, Ensign noted the pharmacy would direct those needing immediate testing to the MDL, but test collection was recently suspended at that site given the lack of staffing to meet current testing needs – something Derby Drug can relate to.
“You’d love to be able to test every single person that hits your door, but it’s just not a physical possibility and still [be able to] operate the pharmacy,” Ensign said. “We do a lot of them, but it’s difficult to do every customer.”
Stress on testing personnel was partly behind the county’s push to open more testing sites. The increasing testing rates also drove Derby Public Schools to recently move away from contact tracing requirements to ease some of that burden.
In the first week (ending Jan. 21) since the Derby school board approved that change from a “test to stay” to “test to know” model, Director of Special Services Dawn Gresham noted 477 tests were administered by the district with a 33.5% positivity rate.
Gresham reported district testing sites – which offer services to students, staff and their family – have also seen an increase in numbers over the past couple of months, but they have managed to keep up.
“We have been fortunate. We have not had to turn anyone away due to lack of tests but have had to shift, at times, from rapid to PCR tests due to availability,” Gresham said. “Some wait times have been longer and we’ve been upfront with those waiting to give them the option if they would like to choose to wait or find alternative testing.”
A list of alternative testing sites is available at sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19. One location the county is urging individuals to stay away from for testing, though, is emergency rooms – as local hospitals remain at “critical” capacity due to COVID case numbers.
Derby’s Rock Regional Hospital has dealt with its fair share of issues (staffing and otherwise) related to COVID-19 and in turn has made some changes of its own.
Rock Regional CEO Barry Beus noted that due to the omicron, the hospital currently is not allowing visitors to its ER unless the patient is a minor. Additionally, due to volume experienced in inpatient units, the hospital has suspended elective procedures that require an overnight stay through Feb. 4.