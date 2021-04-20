A local senior residence facility put on a celebration event last week that was all about moving on. But they also celebrated something that many similar businesses probably couldn’t.
The 33 residents of Copperstone Apartments in Derby, a senior independent living facility, spent an afternoon celebrating life and getting back to normal after a year of COVID-19. Copperstone is one of few senior living residence facilities in the area that can report having zero COVID cases during the entire time of the pandemic.
“It has been a year since the pandemic and everyone in here has had both of their vaccine shots. We are able to live a little now, such as giving a simple hug,” Copperstone Administrator Mary Allen said.
The residents and staff wore masks, practiced social distancing, sanitized multiple times a day and had controlled contact during the pandemic period. But with some unique improvising by staff, residents could still enjoy some activities and maintain social distancing.
The celebration event included a coronavirus-shaped piñata that residents were able to take a whack at to help vent some frustration as a result of the pandemic, plus acquire some goodies in the end. Staff and residents shared a meal together, as well as some of those long overdue hugs.
Five-year resident Yvonne Gazaway said that it’s been hard during the pandemic and you do get cabin fever. But she had praise for Allen saying she has handled things wonderfully.
“I think it [the pandemic] has brought us closer in a way. Some who were more to themselves before have opened up more now,” Gazaway said.
Resident Wesley Belote said he’s looking forward to when they can do some of the trips. And by the end of April group outings are expected to start up again at Copperstone.