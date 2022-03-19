The achievements of some young historians were recognized recently through the National History Day competition. This year’s theme was “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.” Each year, the Kansas District 6 competition is hosted by Friends University and supported by the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. Honors were awarded to students in five area schools in 2022: Derby North Middle School, Wichita East High School, Robinson Middle School, Saint Mary's Parish Catholic School (Derby) and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
Area schools joined more than half a million students globally who completed projects in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. After completing a project, students compete in a series of contests beginning at the local level. The top students from all 50 states, D.C., U.S. territories, and international schools are invited to compete in the national contest. More than 100 students from across the country were awarded cash prizes between $500 and $2,000 each for superior work in specific judging.