Wineteer Elementary students (shown) helped raise nearly $400 for Andover tornado support efforts through a recent hat day, part of continuing efforts of USD 260 to support its neighboring district. Other efforts to help have included a lollipop sale by Derby Middle School, snack/drink drive throughout district buildings and more. Individuals looking to help can also support a supply drive online at fundandoverschools.org.
Local schools pitch in to help Andover after tornado
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
