Andover support

Wineteer students (shown) and other students from schools across USD 260 have been pitching in and taking on efforts in support of students and staff from USD 385 in Andover.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Wineteer Elementary students (shown) helped raise nearly $400 for Andover tornado support efforts through a recent hat day, part of continuing efforts of USD 260 to support its neighboring district. Other efforts to help have included a lollipop sale by Derby Middle School, snack/drink drive throughout district buildings and more. Individuals looking to help can also support a supply drive online at fundandoverschools.org.

0
0
0
0
0