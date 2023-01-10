As is custom, the governing bodies of Derby got together at the start of the year to review local legislative priorities for the coming year. With state representatives on hand, the Derby Recreation Commission, USD 260 and city of Derby gathered at the Hubbard Arts Center Jan. 5 to review some of the most pressing issues in their eyes.
While not directly linked to any current or planned legislation, DRC Superintendent Chris Drum reported the organization has started strategic planning efforts regarding the future of the Oaklawn Activity Center as well a potential indoor aquatic facility.
Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty addressed some of the district’s priorities, which primarily focused on additional funding. That included a call to adjust the at-risk funding formula (last changed in 2017-18), increase special education funding given the rising demand for services, and factor inflation when considering school funding to help with operational costs.
Bohaty noted the district would also like to see a certain standard set by the state regarding cybersecurity in order to help protect student and staff data.
On the city’s end, City Manager Kiel Mangus reported the state food sales tax elimination is at the top of Derby’s list of priorities. Namely, the city wants to see STAR bond districts made whole – as the axing of the food sales tax could lead to longer repayment periods and add cost to the city.
Additional priorities from the city’s point of view include funding and support for infrastructure, water, wastewater, mental health, housing and child care services.
In regards to child care, some discussion was spurred as Mangus noted city representatives attended a League of Municipalities conference recently where that issue was addressed.
Mangus reported some of the successful strategies shared included sales tax initiatives to pay toward child care (in Colorado and California) and lowering income requirements to keep parents/families getting grants.
Due to Kansas’ lower cost of living, the finances have not been a problem as much as staffing and turnover at child care facilities. DRC Director of IT Rob McDonald has seen the growing struggles locally and wondered how the governmental partners might be able to address it.
“I just wish there was some way we could tackle it better,” McDonald said. “It makes a professional career parent really look at value and say where can I go, what can I do?”
Lindsborg was one of the success stories relayed, with the city getting involved to pay for a new child care facility as a utility service. Additionally, Mayor White noted the Kansas City airport’s strategy – building child care facilities for its workers – seemed like one worth replicating. He said there have been talks of a local developer doing something similar.
“It would be a win-win for everybody if we can figure out how to make things like that work,” White said. “We can no longer think that it will take care of itself.”
State representatives Blake Carpenter and Leah Howell also gave a brief update ahead of the 2023 legislative session, which officially started Jan. 9.
Given the axing of the sales tax and continued efforts of Gov. Laura Kelly, Carpenter said to expect a new tax package rolling out soon.
Carpenter, who was elected speaker pro tempore for the 2023 session, also said he has a number of items he is working on personally. Those mainly pertain to military benefits and trying to maintain numbers.
“Right now, recruitment is in the tanks,” Carpenter said. “If you look across all military branches, trying to recruit is very difficult these days.”
On top of being speaker pro temp, Carpenter will also serve as vice chair of the legislative modernization committee. Given his experiences while being away from the legislature part of last year, he noticed some deficiencies. With that, he said a focus of that committee will be to make the legislative website more user friendly to help Kansans track what the governing bodies are doing.
Howell, meanwhile, said she is focused on learning this session and committed to working together for the benefit of the area, region and state.