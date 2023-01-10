Legislative Luncheon

State representative Blake Carpenter (right) speaks to the crowd gathered at the Hubbard Arts Center during the Jan. 5 legislative luncheon. Along with city representatives, Carpenter presented some of his priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As is custom, the governing bodies of Derby got together at the start of the year to review local legislative priorities for the coming year. With state representatives on hand, the Derby Recreation Commission, USD 260 and city of Derby gathered at the Hubbard Arts Center Jan. 5 to review some of the most pressing issues in their eyes. 

While not directly linked to any current or planned legislation, DRC Superintendent Chris Drum reported the organization has started strategic planning efforts regarding the future of the Oaklawn Activity Center as well a potential indoor aquatic facility.

