Through the month of September, guests who enter the Gathering Space Gallery at the Derby Public Library will be able to witness a variety of scenes – from fields of native Kansas sunflowers to wildlife seeking refuge from the bitter winter and much more.
All of the aforementioned scenes were captured through the lens of local photographers Steve Marlar and Barney Tull for the latest exhibit of the library and Derby Arts Council, “f-Stop Perspective,” which will remain on display at the Gathering Space Gallery through Sept. 27.
Collecting 80 pieces of work from Marlar and Tull created over the last 10 years, “f-Stop Perspective” is intended to inspire viewers to travel, pay closer attention to their surroundings and potentially consider photography as a hobby. The photographers behind the exhibit helped form the Derby Photography Club, which meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the DPL (for critiques, Q&A sessions, etc.).
While the club features members of all ages, from 13 to 80-plus, Marlar and Tull themselves are a good example of the differing backgrounds that surround photography.
Marlar admitted he got into photography later in life, when he was around 50, but he always had a passion and desire to explore the subject matter. Growing up on a dairy farm in the Ozarks, he was immersed in nature, which has been a focal point of his photography since taking it up and something he particularly enjoys in sharing his work.
“Each beautiful moment passes by so quickly and with my cameras, I can slow things down and capture them forever,” Marlar said. “If I can bring the wonderful moments of nature to people that otherwise wouldn't notice, then it's worth it.”
For Tull, he got his start in photography in junior high with a simple Polaroid camera. Entering the Army in 1967, he was assigned to be an intelligence officer working as an imagery analyst – a position he held for 21 years that further drove home that interest in photography.
Tull also has a lot of natural scenes illustrated in his photography, admitting he also likes to go off the beaten path.
“As a photographer, I have always attempted to photograph things that 1,000 other folks would walk by. For example, I am not after the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Canyon, etc., but the rest of the scenery, people and objects we see – or don't see – everyday,” Tull said. “In fact, when I teach photography classes at the DRC, McConnell AFB or the senior center, I tell every student to ‘start observing what you see.’ There is a photograph everywhere you look. I simply enjoy sharing my photographic view with the world.”
There are a number of elements to sort out – lighting, background, composition, etc. – in going for the perfect photograph, though Tull noted the meaning and fulfillment can still be open to interpretation among viewers.
While appreciating the opportunity to share their work, both Tull and Marlar noted over the years, they have truly come to enjoy helping others find a passion for photography.
“I now enjoy taking people out in the field and working with them to become better photographers,” Marlar said. “It's a great feeling to share my knowledge with them and watch their eyes light up when they take a photo that they thought they might never get.”
Despite the challenges, there is nothing like the fulfillment of getting a “good shot” and Marlar and Tull hope that guests will witness that in the latest DPL exhibit. A reception with the photographers is planned from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the library’s Community Room as part of Third Thursday.
For more information on the artwork or Derby Photography Club, call the library at 788-0760.