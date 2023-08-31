Photo Show 1

 

A field of sunflowers is among the natural scenes captured by Barney Tull that is currently on display as part of the DPL’s latest art exhibit.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Through the month of September, guests who enter the Gathering Space Gallery at the Derby Public Library will be able to witness a variety of scenes – from fields of native Kansas sunflowers to wildlife seeking refuge from the bitter winter and much more. 

All of the aforementioned scenes were captured through the lens of local photographers Steve Marlar and Barney Tull for the latest exhibit of the library and Derby Arts Council, “f-Stop Perspective,” which will remain on display at the Gathering Space Gallery through Sept. 27.

Photo Show 2

Growing up in nature, Steve Marlar has often focused on wildlife in his photography – like a flycatcher in mid-flight (shown).
