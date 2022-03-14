For being a true community partner, First Presbyterian Church head pastor Ben Ray was recently awarded a Key to the City of Derby.
Giving the invocation at the Derby City Council meeting on March 8, Ray was surprised with the honor – with members of his congregation and fellow Derby pastors filling the council room to witness the recognition ceremony.
Outside of his role with First Presbyterian Church, Ray has also served as a chaplain for the Derby Police Department for 15-plus years – responding to emotional, tense calls in support of officers, victims and their families as needed.
Additionally, Ray and his church (along with other area businesses) have sponsored the annual police appreciation banquet for several years. He also coordinates the local ministerial alliance, helped with Derby PD’s five-year strategic plan, donated to the new MyID program and continues to assist victims of domestic violence by securing hotel vouchers to provide temporary shelter when needed. He previously received the Derby Community Foundation’s Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award in 2017 as well.
Ray’s model is a shining example, and one that sets a high standard, as Derby Police Chief Robert Lee pointed out during the recognition ceremony.
“I was sitting at my desk and I thought, ‘what is it when I think of Ben Ray that I think of,’ and the term servant-leadership is what came to my mind, so I decided I would look it up,” Lee said. “So I went to Google, Webster’s Dictionary and it wasn’t really helpful because every time I looked it up it just said ‘see Ben Ray.’”
Embodying the characteristics of valuing people, humility, listening, trusting and caring, Lee said Ray is a true servant leader.
Similarly, Mayor Randy White spoke to Ray’s character, noting that recent tragedies in Derby opened his eyes to the struggle first responders go through on a daily basis. He said he is grateful Ray can be there for those individuals in his role as chaplain and couldn’t think of a better person for that job – making him more than worthy of a Key to the City.
“Ben Ray is a well-known and well-respected member of our community and is highly deserving of this honor,” White said. “It is a way that we recognize very special people in our town and he is one of them. I can't thank him enough for being there for our community, fire and police departments when needed.”
Ray and his family moved to Derby in 2000 and while he has taken on many service efforts since then, he credited his church and his wife for giving him the opportunity to do what he feels is right in the community.
Even with all the additional service efforts Ray has taken on through his church (Community Thanksgiving, Habitat for Humanity missions, etc.), he said he was humbled to receive the Key to the City.
Seeing plenty of other deserving potential recipients, Ray said he views the work he does simply as necessary in the community he has come to call home.
“I try to do what a pastor should do in a community and it just is humbling to get the recognition for it,” Ray said. “As a pastor, you never know how long you’re going to stay in a community and being here 22 years, this is home for us. This is just home, so the community of Derby’s my family anymore. So, when I look at what I can do, I think about how I can help my own family and this community as my family.”
The granting of a Key to the City is a historic civic honor that reflects trust and friendship between the community and the holder of a key. Ray became the 18th known recipient to be honored with a Key to the City of Derby dating back to the 1970s.