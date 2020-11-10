St. Mary Parish of Derby and St. Margaret Mary of south Wichita are teaming for a joint fundraiser to benefit both churches.
For the fundraiser, the parishes will be selling egg rolls by the dozen ($15 cooked/$12 frozen), crab rangoons by the dozen ($15 cooked/$12 frozen), and to-go boxes of lo mein or fried rice ($10). Orders can be completed through email and sent to smylelaugh@hotmail.com.
Paypal, cash and checks will be accepted for payment and orders can be scheduled for pickup at St. Margaret Mary (2701 S. Laura, Wichita) on
Nov. 14, 27 or 28.