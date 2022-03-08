Pooling their resources once again, the Derby Chamber of Commerce, Derby Lions Club, Derby Public Schools and American Legion Family Post 408 came through in support of Derby Community Family Services.
While the chamber and American Legion partnered on a drive-thru pancake feed held March 5, with funds raised going to the DCFS food pantry, the school district and Lions Club extended their efforts across the previous week with a community food drive in support of DCFS programs.
Canned goods were also collected at the pancake feed, with 6,426 items total donated toward the DCFS food pantry – the bulk of that coming from Derby Public Schools. The Lions Club shifted gears this year, working with business partners to secure toiletries for the food pantry and monetary donations for the DCFS Good Samaritan Fund, which helps local residents who may be struggling to pay their utility bills.
The Derby Lions Club and businesses helped raise over $1,000 for the Good Samaritan Fund, with the money brought in through the chamber and American Legion’s pancake feed pushing that to nearly $1,500 total – an increase in monetary support compared to 2021.