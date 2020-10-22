Things have looked a little different for nonprofits in Derby this year, with COVID-19 throwing those organizations a number of curveballs like so many others.
Finding new funding
During the pandemic, Derby Community Foundation Executive Director Theresa Hearn noted her organization has continued operations throughout, but there have been some changes. For one, in-person events continue to get cancelled, which has limited the foundation’s role in fundraising.
“The amount of one-on-one contact that we’ve had with donors and potential donors has pretty much ground to a halt,” Hearn said.
Normally, Hearn said 90 percent of funds raised for the DCF annually come from individuals in the Derby community. While that may still prove to be the case (as the bulk of those donations are usually received toward the end of the year), the formula has shifted in the first 10 months of the year.
From January through October, state and federal grants have proved to be the primary funding mechanism for the DCF – helping the nonprofit continue providing grants in the Derby community.
“In fact, we have upped the grant making thanks to the COVID-19 grants that we’ve received. We’ve been able to award grants all year long throughout this period,” Hearn said. “We have been very fortunate, actually, in that many grants have been made available to nonprofits like ours to help with COVID response and recovery within the community.”
Hearn reported the DCF has applied for any such grants it has been made aware of, allowing it to support organizations on the frontlines that are providing direct services for people’s immediate needs. The situation has also made the DCF more proactive in reaching out to organizations. While Hearn said it took some time, the organization is now seeing regular requests from other entities.
With those requests coming more regularly now, though, the DCF is in need of continued funding to help serve the community and its partner organizations.
“The grant money that we’ve received is being used, so the pot is dwindling, so if there’s anyone out there who’s interested in helping us continue to support the needs in our community – particularly the most vulnerable in our community – we’d certainly love to talk with them about making a contribution, about being part of what we do at any time actually, but right now in particular,” Hearn said.
Making up ground
Unlike the DCF, the Derby Historical Museum did have to close its doors for a period of time during the pandemic – with the museum shut down through April, May and June.
Reopening the weekend of July 4, museum board member Susan Swaney noted it did not see normal attendance numbers over the holiday. Also, while she didn’t have an exact amount, being closed those three months – half of its open season – did take away some fundraising opportunities for the museum.
On top of that, the museum had to cancel a second fundraising event it was looking to launch in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby. Now, the museum will only have its traditional Christmas Tree Gala fundraiser.
“Hopefully it’s not going to affect that too terribly much. We’ll just have to wait and see,” Swaney said.
Using its resources
Derby Operation Holiday, which does have volunteers helping year-round, is getting ready to enter its busy season and preparing for the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing upon it.
The holiday nonprofit’s season kicks into gear with the annual toy run in July, which co-chair Kelly Bowser noted was one of the must successful this year – bringing in $3,000 in donations.
Looking to provide food assistance – and gifts – to families in need during the Christmas season, Operation Holiday is already preparing for what changes are expected this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re going to be able to serve fewer at a time and then we’re also seeing fewer donation sites as far as our collection boxes going in businesses in town,” Bowser said.
Registration for Operation Holiday will start Nov. 9 and on top of volunteers having to wear masks, there will be limits on individuals allowed on site to sign up for the program.
Given the money raised from the toy run, Bowser noted there is little concern regarding donations for Operation Holiday this year. The main concern for the nonprofit is in how it can fully utilize the community’s support in the midst of the pandemic.
“Our mission hasn’t changed and the Derby community is still wanting to help, but we’re getting tons of volunteer offers and we have to limit our number of volunteers as well right now,” Bowser said. “I feel like the community wanting to help, that’s all there, it’s just that we have to get creative on how we’re going to be running things this year.”
Putting together food packages for Operation Holiday is still a ways off, but Bowser did note that organizers have discussed current grocery limitations and how that may impact their plans to fill out boxes prior to distribution.
Having alternative plans is key given the landscape in 2020, but knowing how many families (214) Operation Holiday helped last year and the situation many are dealing with this year, the importance of the nonprofit’s mission is clear.
“With unemployment rates the way they are,” Bowser said, “I feel like it’s even more crucial this year.”