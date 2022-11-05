Derby Middle School hosted its annual VEX Robotics meet on Oct. 29. At the Spooktacular Robotics Meet, participants from various middle schools competed in a game called Spin Up. The contest mixed robotics with frisbee golf. The teams faced off in head-to-head matches between “alliances” of two teams each.
Matches tested various skills in robotics with an autonomous period of 15 seconds followed by a driver-controlled period for a minute and 45 seconds. The object of the game was to win by scoring in three different ways, including scoring discs in goals. Teams also competed in a robot skills challenge where one robot tried to score as many points as possible.
The meet consisted of a qualifying round where teams observed the skillsets of other squads to form alliances for the next round. Derby North team #31001D, comprised of Landon Maness, Ian Burton and Regan French, formed an alliance with the top team from Cheney Middle School. The new alliance dominated the field to win the tournament.
Team #31001D also received an invitation for the 2023 CREATE U.S. Open Robotics Championship in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in March and qualified for the Kansas State Tournament.
Both Derby North and Derby Middle School will be competing in events throughout the school year. On Feb. 4, Derby North will be hosting 84 teams at an all-day meet.
SPOOKTACULAR ROBOTICS MEET AWARDS
Excellence Award: Team #61538D - Cheney MS
Tournament Champions: Team #61538D - Cheney MS
Tournament Champions: Team #31001D - Derby North MS
Tournament Finalists: Team #61538Z - Cheney MS
Tournament Finalists: Team #61538B - Cheney MS
Design Award: Team #25900B - Allison Traditional Magnet