Derby Robotics

The Derby North Middle School Robotics team of (left to right) Landon Maness, Ian Burton and Regan French was named tournament champions at the Spooktacular Robotics meet on Oct. 29.

 COURTESY/MATTHEW FRENCH

Derby Middle School hosted its annual VEX Robotics meet on Oct. 29. At the Spooktacular Robotics Meet, participants from various middle schools competed in a game called Spin Up. The contest mixed robotics with frisbee golf. The teams faced off in head-to-head matches between “alliances” of two teams each.

Matches tested various skills in robotics with an autonomous period of 15 seconds followed by a driver-controlled period for a minute and 45 seconds. The object of the game was to win by scoring in three different ways, including scoring discs in goals. Teams also competed in a robot skills challenge where one robot tried to score as many points as possible.

Derby Robotics competition

Pictured is the playing field for the robotics tournament. The game called Spin Up challenged robotics teams to score discs in goals.
0
0
0
0
0