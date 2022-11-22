NASA recently launched the Artemis I in mid-November, with one Derby company and several other Kansas manufacturers helping bring the project to life.
Artemis I – an ongoing, uncrewed moon-orbiting mission – is the first major spaceflight of NASA’s Artemis program.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), on hand as one of the top appropriators, congratulated the Kansas suppliers and NASA for the successful launch.
Derby’s Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises contributed to the Artemis I, along with Wichita companies Fastenair Corp., MPM Inc., Pasternack Enterprises Inc., Wichita State University and Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp. Winfield's Galaxy Technologics Inc. and Augusta’s DJ Engineering Inc. were also involved.