Home School Discussion

Kelley Gilmour (left) leads a book club discussion on "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" during the St. Mary's home school group's latest meet-up at the library.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As August comes to a close with back-to-school lists fulfilled and Meet the Teacher nights in the books, the academic year is now fully back in session for Derby Public Schools.

But they’re not the only ones hard at work and making headway in 2023-2024. Home school groups – including one made up of several families from Derby’s St. Mary parish – are right back at it as well.

Home Schooling 2023-2024

Parent Michelle Rogers helps young students Evie Pommier (right) and Anastasia Rogers work on word puzzles as part of an educational game played during their home school group’s recent session at Derby Public Library.
Home School Activity

Josie Basgall works on her activity book, learning about the continents and oceans of the world, during a recent group session.
