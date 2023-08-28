As August comes to a close with back-to-school lists fulfilled and Meet the Teacher nights in the books, the academic year is now fully back in session for Derby Public Schools.
But they’re not the only ones hard at work and making headway in 2023-2024. Home school groups – including one made up of several families from Derby’s St. Mary parish – are right back at it as well.
Though similar group opportunities have existed in Wichita over the years for St. Mary’s parishioners, group member Amber Pommier noted several turned to the home schooling option in the wake of the COVID outbreak and the local collective started to form naturally shortly thereafter.
“During the pandemic is when several of us started home schooling for the first year,” Pommier said. “It was the following year that we tried to kind of make community amongst those of us who were new to home schooling.”
Currently, Pommier noted there are about 10 families (all from St. Mary) and 40 students total who participate in the group. Since its inception, the group has met infrequently for events like Christmas parties and also done a weekly summer co-op where members meet and each share educational lessons in line with an annual theme (careers, saints, art and music, etc.).
2023-2024 marks the first time the group is holding regular gatherings during the school year, with a book club planned every other Thursday through the first semester. Meetings are being held at the Derby Public Library, with the group discussing “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” at the latest session while younger students learned about the continents and oceans of the world.
While the group meetings are part of the learning atmosphere, the bulk of that is addressed individually within each family and can look vastly different. Subjects are similar to public schools and home school calendars often align with local schools (USD 260 or St. Mary), but learning models within each come can be like snowflakes.
“Typically, the thing that sets us apart is my kids get up when they want to,” Pommier said. “When they wake up we do breakfast, then we head downstairs – I kind of have a school room set up downstairs – and then we school for about two to three hours a day.”
A different approach
As a former third-grade teacher at St. Mary, Pommier admitted that took some adapting. While an eight-hour day is pretty standard in traditional schools, that is factoring in multiple students, transition between subjects, etc.
Having her four children learning together, Pommier said she can get her oldest started on a lesson independently and switch to a subject like reading for the other three.
Pommier noted it was when her oldest was getting set to enter kindergarten in 2020 that she and her husband started to consider home schooling more seriously.
“With the pandemic, that was our red flag,” Pommier said. “…Because I didn’t’ want her first year of school to look like what that looked like.”
The idea was she would enroll in school at St. Mary after that year, but Pommier enjoyed home schooling so much they decided to stick with it.
“For me personally, I love having my kids at home,” Pommier said. “I love teaching; that’s what I went to school for, and now I get to teach my own children so let’s just been really fun for me. All the joys I had in the classroom now I get to have with my own kids.”
Pommier also noted she enjoys the chance to personalize her children’s learning. If any are struggling in an area, she can work one-on-one with them in those topics, and if they are making quick progress she noted she looks for other topics of interest to pursue.
Among the benefits, no homework and more family time were some Pommier highlighted, noting it is “priceless” being part of her children’s education. Her husband even has the chance to get involved in the home school setting, helping read with their children or finish up other subjects.
More than anything though, Pommier said the flexibility of home schooling is a major perk as their family can freely adjust around sick days, other small group outings or even family trips.
“It’s given us so much more family time. I get to be with my kids a lot more,” Pommier said. “We have a lot more flexibility in our schedule, our family’s schedule. We can take off and take a trip to go see family and it’s no big deal.”
Coming together for the book club, P.E. classes and more, the lack of socialization element is being addressed among home school groups while allowing parents like Pommier to invest and “be a really big part of” their children’s education.