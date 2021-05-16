The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to view and enjoy the current installation in the High Wall Gallery, “Life in Ecuador.” While the previous year has prevented the opportunity to seek out new experiences abroad, this photographic journey takes visitors on a virtual trip through the South American country.
Located in the Business Center and Genealogy area of the library, “Life in Ecuador” is composed of a dozen photographs taken by 16-year-old Mulvane artist Nicholas Brashear highlighting the everyday scenery and beauty of cities and small villages in Ecuador. The exhibit will be on display through June 5.
Nicholas is a freshman at Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School in Wichita, and as a member of the Derby Photography Club was offered the opportunity to display the photos he has taken during visits to family members in Ecuador – with many captured in the hometown of his mother, arts council member and DRC art instructor Paulina Valencia.
Visitors to the exhibit will be drawn to the vistas of mountains, the elegance of church architecture, a compelling portrait of an elderly woman and the unique wildlife found only in Ecuador.
Nicholas became interested in photography using his cell phone, but now uses a professional camera. He joined the Derby Photography Club when it first organized three years ago and gives the club members credit for being supportive of his interest and teaching him new skills.
The club meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Frank Fanning Conference Room. All visitors interested in photography as an art form or who are looking to develop technical skills are welcome.