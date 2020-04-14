For the Derby Community Foundation, 2020 has already brought a lot of change.
The community foundation opened the year in its new office space, moving in at the end of 2019, giving the organization something it had never had since its inception in 1993 – a storefront all its own. Prior to moving to its new location at 946 N. Buckner, the DCF operated out of Executive Director Theresa Hearn’s home for several years.
While working on its 2020-2023 strategic plan in July, the DCF Board of Directors identified office space as a critical goal – to both give the organization better visibility and make it more accessible to the community.
Upon initial discussion, the goal was to find the DCF a new permanent home by 2023. Board member Keith Humphrey purchased two properties – an office suite and standalone building – in the fall of 2019 and offered up space in the suite for the DCF.
A few months after moving into the suite, an opportunity to operate in the standalone building presented itself – something Hearn and the DCF jumped at, with such a facility giving the organization a chance to enhance its accessibility.
Hearn pointed to the process of awarding annual scholarships as an example of the immediate benefits. Normally, that is facilitated through the counselor’s office at Derby High School, with the selection committee then picking up applications at a designated drop-off at the Derby Welcome Center. Having an office building allows the DCF to handle all of that and make the process much more convenient.
On top of that, Hearn said the new building (with official signage recently installed) could lead to some natural growth for the DCF.
“The hope is that by being more visible we’ll create more awareness in the community of what the community foundation is, where we are, what we do and hopefully then be able to grow the assets of the community foundation by attracting more donors through awareness of who we are and where we are,” Hearn said. “As we attract more donors and increase the assets of the community foundation, then likewise the benefit that we’re able to offer to the community grows in terms of being able to award more grants in terms of dollars.”
Addressing immediate needs
Moving into a new office has not been the only recent change for the DCF, though, as the organization – like so many others – has had to adapt in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic. For the DCF, that has meant being more proactive with its grant funds.
Usually, the DCF has a pool of grant money made available through application cycles in May and December. Talking with many of the organizations it normally assists that are addressing the immediate needs of the community, the decision was made by Hearn and the board to streamline that process.
“We are basically bypassing the official grant application process that’s in place in order to deal with the crisis and the immediate needs in the community,” Hearn said. “During this time of crisis, we felt that it’s more important for us to be proactive and to be offering assistance before it’s needed so that these entities – when they’re faced with the need – they know who they can come to and they know that we’ll have a pool of grant funds that we can use to help them.”
Serving the immediate needs of the community is part of the DCF’s mission – something it is certainly trying to do through its most recent efforts. While many of the organizations it assists have noted there is no need for additional funds yet, they expect that may change in the weeks to come.
Focusing on community improvement throughout the Derby area, Hearn is hopeful this change and new location will make the organization more recognizable and help expand its reach.
“We are driven by donations and the generosity of our community. The only way we can expand what it is that we do is if we find more donors and people who are willing to step up and be part of benefitting and enriching the quality of life in Derby,” Hearn said. “It is my hope that having this physical presence is going to help us do that and grow exponentially as our community continues to grow.”