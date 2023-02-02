Mental health issues continue to be on the rise in the U.S., with Mental Health America reporting 20.78% of adults (more than 50 million Americans) were experiencing a mental illness in 2019-2020. It’s a trend that is mirrored in youth as well.
While the pandemic was pointed to as a contributing factor, some of those on the front lines (i.e. first responders) have seen that trend growing over the course of decades.
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee has 40 years in law enforcement. Comparatively, he noted police do see more issues of mental illness today than in decades past – pointing to the population increase as a potential contributing factor in that growing trend.
According to a study of the American Psychological Association, it’s estimated that at least 20% of police calls for service involve a mental health or substance use crisis – a growing demand. In a nationwide survey of more than 2,400 senior law enforcement officials, 84% said mental health-related calls have increased over the course of their careers.
Given that trend, Lee pointed out there have been significant changes in how Derby Police and other departments handle such mental health issues.
“We have officers today that are much better trained to deal with the mentally ill – those with severe and persistent mental illness – and that comes through their critical incident training, which is a 40-hour course that deals specifically with mental illness,” Lee said.
For Derby PD, 50% of staff have gone through the critical incident team training Lee referenced, though he said he would also like to see that taken further. As such, he suggested that become a mandatory part of training at the academy level to get that mark up to 100%.
Lee noted there are a number of other providers (i.e., Suicide Prevention Coalition) that offer additional training to help in addressing mental health issues. Additionally, he said the Wichita Police Department’s ICT I team (a tandem of an officer and a social worker partnered together) is offered to other departments – not just Wichita – to help with mental health responses, a resource Derby has used on “numerous occasions.”
The increase in mental health calls has been significant, according to Lee, citing an example of one individual alone who has generated 100-plus calls to 911. In that case, he noted a resource center would be another great tool for the department – with Lee fully on board with current efforts to bring a regional mental health hospital to south central Kansas.
“Getting that placement in an in-patient facility is still an issue. I look forward to the day when Sedgwick County has another facility where they have bed space available. We want to find ways to get them the treatment they need, the medication they need and get them their services they need,” Lee said. “When we see people that are generating 100-plus calls to 911 due to mental illness and then all of a sudden they’re back on medication or they’re on a new medication and those calls stop completely, that’s a success for them and for us.”
Community partnership is something Derby Fire and Rescue relies on too, according to Chief John Turner, with a program offered through the Sedgwick County Medical Director to help those dealing with chronic emergencies – whether due to mental health or other issues.
Self help
As difficult as the situations may be for those Derby Police are called to help, it can take its toll on the officers as well.
First Presbyterian Church Pastor Ben Ray serves as volunteer chaplain with Derby PD to provide mental and emotional support in those difficult situations – both for the victims and the responding officers.
Ray has served in the role for more than two decades now and while he is quick to offer help, he has also recently begun work with another group (Serving Heroes) to expand peer support among Derby first responders (police, fire, etc.). Derby’s peer support group was started up a year and a half ago and has been a major boon within the department, quickly gaining popularity. Similarly, Turner noted Derby FD personnel try to look out for each other.
“Our employees are also taught to identify maybe a coworker who’s having a problem dealing with something. Oftentimes it’s not even work-related; it may be problems at home,” Turner said. “And then, I think we’re a little bit quicker on referrals to counselors, too. We’re a little bit quicker than what we used to be, so we make that readily available to our employees.”
“What I’ve loved about the increase is the peer support within the departments because that’s huge. Even though I’m the volunteer chaplain and I’ve got a great relationship with the police department, they’re more apt to talk with their own than somebody else, and I don’t take offense to that,” Ray said. “That’s what I love about the peer support groups in the police department, the fire department, is they’re finding ways to get people the tools to talk if they need it.”
Derby PD’s peer support team has also assisted other agencies – like Wichita and Sumner County – in dealing with traumatic events. Ray and Lee are both pleased to see that, with the chaplain and support team helping to keep officers from taking the stress of work home.
For Lee, he has seen that internal approach to mental health change over the years as well. During his earlier years as a new officer, he recalled a night responding to a scene where a woman had murdered both her children. Then, there was no down time or counseling, just a call to “get back to work.” Now, officers are debriefed and provided with counseling services to look out for their mental health and well-being.
“Those kinds of unresolved things create stress. It creates frustration with the job, those kinds of things, and we realize that. I think we’re much more aware of internal stress that comes with the job than we were years ago,” Lee said. “I’ve seen some horrific things that you just should never see in your life. That’s part of what this job is about, and it can certainly take a toll on you over years and years. We want to make sure that we have that safety net there for them where nobody falls through the cracks and they remain healthy.”
Future response
Moving forward, those first responders on the front lines know the mental health issues are not going away. That’s why training and community partnerships will remain key elements with future response.
“The trend seems to be going up, and so it is definitely a focal point not just at the local level but national level. It’s something that we definitely want to stay on top of,” Turner said.
“A meaningful solution is the goal,” Lee added, “not a band-aid.”
This is the first in a series looking at growing mental health issues and how they’re being handled by local entities in Derby.