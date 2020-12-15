Derby firefighter Kyle Gasaway was recognized at the Derby City Council meeting on Dec. 8 for honors earned the past year.
Gasaway was named the 2019 Firefighter of the Year for Derby Fire and Rescue. As such, his name was submitted for consideration by Derby VFW Post 7253 for that organization’s awards – sweeping the honors at the district, state and national level to be named the 2019-2020 National Firefighter of the Year.
This is the second year in a row a Derby firefighter has won at all three levels, with Ken Linot taking top honors in 2018-2019.