Two Derby educators organized and held a special community event on Saturday. The event was designed to provide special needs students and adults in the community with employment resources or other services.
Juan Yanez, a Resource Teacher at Pleasantview Elementary and Jennifer Nulik, a Special Education Teacher at Derby High School are both working on completing their Masters degrees in Special Education.
Part of the requirement for them was to develop a community project. And what came about as a result of that requirement was the first annual Tri-County Career/Resource Fair held at Pleasantview Elementary.
“We had the vision to provide students with exceptionalities and their families an opportunity to learn about what services can be provided after graduation,” Nulik said.
“We want the business community to be open to the possibility of providing jobs or on-the-job training that leads to a career choice that is fulfilling,” Yanez added.
Both Yanez and Nulik see the event as an annual ongoing opportunity for everyone involved. Plus, the concept to engage the entire special needs and business communities together in a three-county area can help sustain the event.
“We hear families daily feel overwhelmed with the whole process and where to start,” Nulik said.
Yanez and Nulik learned from area schools and businesses that every school district holds an event like this. So, one goal of the project was to reduce that number so businesses who may have had to attend 20 a year can attend just one, creating a bigger turnout overall.
On Saturday a variety of businesses and organizations were expected to be on hand to provide information and discuss careers in construction, automotive repair, salon/spa services, retail and attending college. Other service providers included were case management services, residential service providers, job coaching and more.
Derek Angleton, a 27-year-old job seeker, says he likes the event and thinks it can help him. Angleton visited with the Derby Lowes Operations Manager Jim Fields about opportunities there. He also spent some time with Derby business owner Brent Topham who was working with attendees on interviewing skills.
Topham, who owns and operates Ten Talent Landscape in Derby, said that Angleton gave really good answers in his interview session but encouraged him to understand he won’t be the only person coming in for an interview.
“It’s not just about giving me a good answer. You’ve got to tell me why I want to hire you,” Topham said.
Yanez said the vision of the Tri-County Career/Resource Fair is a true collaboration with suburban communities and businesses to provide resources and career choices for people with disabilities.
Both Yanez and Nulik understand that getting something like this going can be tough in the first year.
“Our hopes in the first year were for a good turnout, but even if we only help one family out, to us that is a wonderful success,” Nulik said.