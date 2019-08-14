South Rock Christian Church in Derby is hosting the pop-acoustic worship group I AM THEY.
The Christian band formed in Carson City, Nev., is a unique instrumentation and sound that is led by the three-part vocal harmonies of Matthew Hein, Abbie Parker and Jon McConnell. With Matt and Jon on acoustic/vocals and Abbie on vocals/harmonium, the band is rounded out by Justin Shinn on keys, and Sara Palmer on drums.
The appearance of I AM THEY is part of the The Trial & Triumph Tour this fall. Featured special guests with the band will be Dan Bremnes and Elle Limebear.
The concert will be held at South Rock Christian Church, 900 South Rock Rd. in Derby, on Saturday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Tickets are available by going to www.southrockchristian.com/events. Click on the 9/28 I AM THEY, Trial & Triumph Tour event, then click on tickets. Call 316-788-5503 for more information.