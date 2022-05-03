Part of an annual tradition, nearly 500 members of Derby’s South Rock Christian Church – ranging from ages 3 to 75 – signed up to take part in the Great Day of Service May 1, pitching in on projects around the community.
Church members helped out on service projects at more than 50 locations around Derby, including one city park, living out part of South Rock’s mission.
“We talk all the time about how the church is more than just Sunday mornings, more than just words,” said Outreach Pastor Cameron Wilson. “It’s about relationship; relationship with each other, relationship with our communities and relationship with Jesus. Great Day of Service is the chance to build relationships with others in the community by showing them our relationship with Jesus through actions.”
Great Day of Service has been going on for 11 years now, taking time away from traditional worship services to go out and “be the hands and feet of Jesus,” as Wilson put it. 2022 also marked the first full-scale service day in two-plus years (due to COVID).
No matter the circumstances, Wilson said church members are always excited to support the service tradition and rope in friends and neighbors as well. Planning for service projects and more usually starts three months before the event, and those looking to get involved next year can visit southrockchristian.com/gdos to stay up to date.
From yard work to house maintenance and more, Wilson said he personally looks forward to taking part in the day of service and hopes that rubs off around the community.
“I’m a lifelong Derby resident and I know how amazing this city can be. It’s an honor to go out in the name of Jesus to serve and work alongside our members in showing love and service to others,” Wilson said. “I hope that it shows Derby that there are people out there who care, people willing to give of their time to serve others. There is so much division in our society right now, it’s important to show that love for others still exists and we want to be at the forefront of that ideal.”