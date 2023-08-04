Recent Derby High School graduate Evelynn Harader is having one hot summer.
Not only is she sweltering like everyone else in the August heat, she's working over a scorching grill as a teppanyaki chef at an area restaurant — and loving every moment of it.
"So far it's going pretty good," said Harader, 18, "but I'm still learning and practicing."
Harader is about four weeks into her promotion as one of the chefs at Kobe Steak House of Japan at 8760 W. 21st St. in Wichita.
Not only is she young, she's the only local female in a male-dominated field.
Of course, in such Japanese steakhouses, the chef not only cooks the customers' food, he or she puts on a show, too, flipping cooking utensils — and food — entertaining patrons as well as filling their growling bellies with steak, chicken, seafood, rice and vegetables.
Harader has been employed at the restaurant for two years, serving as a busser and helping in the kitchen.
Management was impressed by her hard work ethic and interest in expanding her culinary skills.
One thing led to another and Harader found herself undergoing a month-long training to get a coveted spot by the table.
She's happy she landed her new position.
"Cooking on the grill is by far the best job I've done there," she said.
Asked if there are any "secrets" to the endeavor, Harader said there's no magic tricks involved in it, just a lot of effort — and hours of rehearsal.
Plenty of prep
"I'm not the best at it yet, but I'm just going to keep practicing."
And every day, she feels like she's progressing.
It also helps to have a passion for the restaurant business.
She especially enjoys the people side of it, both with the rest of the staff, whom she describes as "like a family," and the customers, who relish a meal with flair.
There's a lot of behind-the scenes effort that takes place to make a table-side meal happen.
While the restaurant doesn't open for dinner until 5 p.m., Harader reports in a couple of hours earlier to prepare for the evening. Prime time is between 5 and 9 p.m. but after the doors close, there are a couple of more hours of clean up and preparation for the next day.
"It's a lot of work," Harader said, "but it's rewarding with all the positive feedback."
While it may appear that the busy chef is working as a solo act, that's not the case at all, she said, as it's all about the team and having all hands on deck working in concert.
Harader knows a lot about teams, too, as she played basketball and tennis at DHS, as well as middle school, where she also was on the track team.
That also means cheering the team on.
"Everyone is really encouraging each other," she said of her work at Kobe.
Eyes on the skies
Being a former competitive athlete also gave her experience in knowing what it feels like to sweat, give your all — and get tired, too.
And that's vital as the sizzling grill, which can reach 450 degrees, gets the chefs really hot, she said.
The restaurant has 12 cooking tables, each seating up to nine customers. Each cooking session takes about 30 minutes and Harader usually works five tables on the weekdays and up to eight on the weekends.
Some busy nights means a chef can work even more.
The popularity of table-side cooking is due to the entertainment aspect, she said.
"It's just fun," she said.
That includes having food fly into the air and usually safely return — either on the grill or a diner's mouth.
Despite her fondness for her current gig, the multi-talented Harader has her long-term sights set on another lofty goal: this one in the skies as a commercial airline pilot.
In that regard, a friend of her uncle's is going to start taking her under his wing to show her what it takes to lift a plane up and land it safely.
But until then, she's sharpening her knives – and her skills — at Kobe five nights a week, and her family is proud of the quick progress their 2023 graduate is making.
"They think it's pretty cool," she said.