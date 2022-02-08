Local car builders win prestigious award

Ever since he was a child, Austin Sacket dreamed of working on a car that captured the attention of judges at a major auto show – and coming away with a top award. Now that dream has been realized.
Sacket, who grew up east of McConnell Air Force Base and is a Derby High School graduate, was part of the winning team that totally rebuilt “Lucille,” a vehicle that won the America’s Most Beautiful Roadster award at the Grand National Roadster Show, which was held from Jan. 28-30 in Pomona, Calif. Sacket’s brother, Gage, also a DHS graduate, is on the team, too.
“There are a lot of awards given, but this is the granddaddy of them all,” Sacket said.
In the auto show world, this is the equivalent of winning the NBA finals or the World Series. It’s the big one.
“Until it happens, you don’t know what to expect,” he said. “When we heard we had won, we were overwhelmed.”
Along with the Sacket brothers, Brandon Wegerle and David Wehrheim are on the team.
Sacket calls the group “four guys with an arsenal of talents,” and said the key was how they worked as a team and meshed their skills into a productive mix.
The group works for Wichita-based Devlin Rod and Customs, owned by Tim Devlin.
The roadster’s owner is area businessman Jeff Breault, who received a $12,500 cash award and a trophy. The winner’s name also is placed on a 9.5-foot high perpetual trophy.
Lucille is the result of a seven-year vision – and a lot of effort.
Sacket estimates the team worked on the vehicle five days a week for the past three years.
“It was an all-hands-on-deck project,” he said.
A new and unique presentation
Known as the AMBR award, there are specialized rules that must be adhered to, including having the vehicle make its debut at the show and not having any photos of the roadster released beforehand.
By definition, a roadster is an open two-seat car with an “emphasis on sporting appearance or character.”
Admittedly, Lucille looked nothing like she did in 1934, with only the shell as the original. Everything else is new – and unique.
“It’s truly the only one like it in the world,” Sacket said.
The show, now in its 72nd year, is the longest running indoor auto display in the world and attracts the best talent in roadster development.
“This is on a different level,” he said.
There was no doubt the panel of judges knew their business, he said.
At the same time, even though the team was “just some guys from Kansas” on the world stage, Sacket said the team was confident in its abilities – and the ability of the car to show itself off.
“No part of that vehicle was left untouched,” he said. “Each bolt was machined and polished in-house.”
The roadster’s winning attributes include its dark blue custom color, its simple beauty and having a classy air to it, he said.
As for its costs – well, Sacket left it at “a value is hard to say.”
The shop gets frequent calls on what a custom car would cost, but it’s kind of a tricky thing to figure out, he said.
Promotion a part of the business
Works such as this can climb into the seven-figure range, but there’s also a level of investment, too. If an owner wanted to sell it, he or she may be able to make the money back and perhaps more, depending on the market and demand. Certainly winning a world-prestige prize adds to its value, he said. There are also the intangibles of a sense of pride and accomplishment that come with achieving such a feat.
After the award presentation, there were photo shoots and interviews, and the crew headed for a night’s sleep before embarking on a 24-hour drive with the vehicle back to Wichita. Long drives to shows are typical in the business.
“It’s been a busy week,” said Sacket on the day of arrival back in Wichita.
They’ll be making the drive in April back to California for another show.
“In the car show world, you have to promote your work,” he said.
And California, where custom car building got its start, remains the epicenter of it.
“We’re just glad to be a part of it.”
While Sacket, 31, was influenced by his dad in the car building endeavor, he went to college and earned a business degree before heading back to the profession. Gage, 19, is currently also working on a business degree.
Sacket said he believes this win is just the start of putting the area on the map in their business.
There are numerous businesses making hot rods, but not many at the very high end putting out the most esteemed vehicles such as this one.
“That’s what we’re aiming for,” he said.