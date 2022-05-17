With the election filing deadline approaching, a pair of Derby residents have announced their candidacy for a local seat – as well as one entering the race for U.S. Senator.
Current State Representative for District 82 Jesse Burris recently announced his intent to run for Magistrate Judge for Sedgwick County, meaning his seat serving District 82 – which encompasses the southern portion of Derby and Mulvane – will be open. Both Misti Hobbs and Leah Howell have since filed for the office as part of the upcoming August primary election.
Hobbs (D-Kan.) broadcasts and runs DM WATS Podcast with her husband, Davie, an Air Force veteran. Misti and Davie have resided in Derby since 2019. She is intent on bringing a “bigger, bolder voice” to District 82 with her campaign focusing on issues such as mental health care, disabled veterans, protection of all families/citizens and more.
In mid-May, Howell (R-Kan.) also officially filed for the District 82 race. She has been serving as interim State Representative for District 81 since January while Blake Carpenter took a temporary leave of absence; he has since
been sworn back into office. Prior to that, she served as precinct committeewoman and president of Wichita’s Chapter of Republican Women United. Her husband, Jim, is also an Air Force veteran and current District 5
representative for the Sedgwick County Commission – who himself is running for re-election.
Additionally, Joan Farr (R-Kan.) has filed to run for the U.S. Senator seat currently held by Jerry Moran. Farr is a previous Kansas gubernatorial candidate and has come out in favor of the term limits in the U.S. House and Senate ahead of this year’s election.
Primary elections will be held Aug. 2 in Kansas. The official filing deadline
for candidates is noon on June 1 (or June 10 for U.S. House, State Legislature and State BOE candidates). For more information, check sedgwickcounty.org/elections.