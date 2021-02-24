The South Central Kansas Button Club has a collection of rare buttons on display at the Derby Public Library, and with it, a call for new membership.
“What we’re trying to do is make the younger people aware of what’s going on because a lot of our membership is older and we would like someone to carry on what we’re doing,” said club member Donna Sambolich.
The club is one of three in the Kansas State Button Society, and its members are from the Newton and Wichita area. Sambolich, a Derby resident and treasurer for the KSBS, said she appreciates the history behind each button she’s collected.
“I didn’t grow up with these kind of buttons,” she said. “I came from southwest Kansas, and we were poor and all we knew about were the white shirt buttons.”
There are about 12 members in the local button club, which welcomes junior members.
During non-pandemic years, club members compete locally and among other district clubs at the Kansas State Button Society’s spring show in Salina. This year’s state event has already been canceled due to the pandemic, but the local group plans to host a “mini” spring show in its place at the next club meeting.
“Our local group is like a family. We really are,” Sambolich said.
For the display at the library, club members assembled a variety of buttons in trays based on their materials, styles, or the time period from which they came. Some of the buttons are from as early as the 1800s, which require meticulous care.
Also on display are buttonhooks, buckles, and other collectibles adjacent to buttons.
The club meets in the Fanning room at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd., on the second Saturday of every month. Some of the club’s recent meetings have been held via Zoom due to the pandemic, but members are planning to meet in person for their next meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
The club’s exhibit will be on display at the library’s main entrance until the end of February. Membership applications are on a podium by the display.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.