As part of a fundraising effort tied to Mother’s Day, two Derby businesses joined forces to help support the Wichita Women’s Initiative Network
Derby’s Antoniya Inness, owner of ANI Photography, and Kerri Garcia, of Keto on with Kerri, teamed with Keller-Williams Realty agent Arwa Armstrong (of Andover) to raise $1,000 and awareness for Wichita WIN – an organization that benefits women survivors of domestic abuse and violence.
To raise the money, Garcia and Armstrong sponsored session fees ($100 each) with Inness that were gifted to past clients. Those sessions were held May 7 and 8, with the donation officially made on May 7, to celebrate the special relationship between mother and child.
“Growing up, my mom and I were never photographed together, neither candid nor posed. Forget professional portraits. And now as an adult, I’m longing to show my children a glimpse of my childhood but we cannot turn back time,” Inness said. “I want children to have and hold portraits with their mom and look back on these fleeting moments. Our family’s precious moments deserve to be more than pixels on a computer.”
With Wichita WIN’s mission, both Inness and Garcia saw it as a worthy cause to champion on Mother’s Day.
“I’ve seen and talked to women who have survived abuse and they shared how difficult it was to leave because of children, financial dependence, fear of safety or another reason. Their pain and story made me realize this could happen to anyone,” Inness said. “I hope to continue supporting WIN because they offer a supportive environment for women in transition by providing advocacy, emotional support, mentoring, coaching and teaching that allows them to regain economic stability in today’s workforce. We need an organization like WIN and I thought Mother’s Day would be a great time to support them and celebrate what they do for women in our community.”
“Having the opportunity to step up and support the cause is personal and taken with great pride that I can support WIN’s mission. After my recovery from domestic abuse, I lost employment and my home. Had it not been for a friend, we would have been homeless. I went back to school, found a great career and now I own a very successful business,” Garcia said. “Without those along the way and the customers that continue to support me, this donation would not be possible. I want to be an inspiration to those who are currently fighting for their own recovery from domestic abuse. The world is theirs to conquer, your life can be what you make it and the abuse does not define you. It only makes you stronger.”