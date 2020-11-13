Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at various Citizens Bank of Kansas locations, they have decided to close their lobby access at all locations beginning Monday, November 16, until further notice. This includes the two Derby locations.
Chairman of Citizens Bank of Kansas , Jane Deterding said their overriding concern was for the safety of staff and customers. The bank will continue to operate drive thru service at all locations with regular hours, and will provide lobby access by appointment only.
“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” Deterding said.