After a 30-year career primarily as a financial consultant, CPA Tammy Hader’s life took a 180-degree turn that ended with the June publication of her first book, “Walking Old Roads – A Memoir of Kindness Rediscovered.”
Hader grew up in Udall and Belle Plaine, worked in McPherson at a CPA firm after graduating from WSU, “then bought a house a house in Derby before I met my husband.” In the ensuing years they lived in Andover and Wichita, returning to Derby during the pandemic.
“I retired in 2017 with the idea that I would do something else,” she said. “I wasn’t thinking in terms of a real big career change, just something that would be enjoyable and bring in a few extra dollars.”
As events unfolded over the next few years, Hader’s journey to authoring the first in a planned series of memoirs began.
“My dad passed away about a month before I retired, so I was spending a lot of time with Mom reminiscing about life with Dad,” she recalled.
Seeing her mother in the position of thinking about the past and about what to do in the future at the same time sparked a memory for Hader.
“One of my high school teachers wrote ‘I love the way you write’ on one of my essays,” she recalled.
“Of course, the teenage me had no idea that was a path, but the adult me, thinking about that sentence, thought maybe that’s a path I didn’t take.”
Hader began writing personal essays on random topics and posting them on the writer’s website medium.com, and honed her skills by reading other writers’ works and applying some of what she learned to her own writing.
It took a visit to the eye doctor for her to “see” the path to writing a book.
After telling him about her essays, “he fired this barrage of questions at me and ended with something like, ‘Well, what are you going to do with it? Are you going to write a book? Is your life interesting enough for that?’ He was genuinely interested, and it was exactly what I needed to hear,” she related.
Hader began switching gears, reaching out to fellow writers she had met on medium.com.
“It’s a real educational process,” she said. “I had a coaching session by phone with a former literary agent who suggested a memoir instead of an essay collection and gave me suggestions for reading material – almost like a textbook.”
Hader started adapting her stories and they started becoming more chronological with an underlying purpose throughout.
The purpose of the book emerged during the pandemic.
“I went to the grocery store and was so frustrated because people were being very discourteous to each other,” she said. “I couldn’t wait to get home, for that garage door to close between me and the rest of the world, because the world was mean. I went into the bathroom to wash my hands and I looked in the mirror and saw one of those mean people, and thought: ‘It’s not just them, it’s me.’”
Hader said that moment made her realize her parents and hometown did not raise her to be unkind; in fact, they were her role models who taught her to be kindhearted.
“What better place to look for my lost sense of benevolence than back in my childhood, back at my history and figure out how I could become a kinder person again.”
“Walking Old Roads – A Memoir of Kindness Rediscovered,” is available at amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com. Hader is currently working on a second memoir and also writes two blogs a month about migraines from a patient’s perspective for WebMD.
More information about the author, her essays and book is available at www.tammyhader.com.