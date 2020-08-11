Two area artists have brought nature indoors at the Derby Public Library.
Skip Kreibach, a retired U.S. Marine who works in a variety of mediums, and Steve Marler, a retired aircraft industry worker and nature photographer, met each other through art shows at the library. Both had participated in past shows or had lent a helping hand with show setup. Collaboration was a natural fit for them, so they worked together on “Capturing the Imagination,” the current art installation on display in the library’s Gathering Space Gallery.
Kreibach works in oils, acrylics, graphite, watercolor, and also conte crayons. He particularly enjoys featuring still life and wildlife as his subjects.
“If you look at my drawings and paintings, you’ll see a great deal of realism and detail,” Kreibach said. “My colleagues say I’m very left-brained, so if you believe that kind of theory, I’m very detailed and I enjoy doing detail work rather than abstract or impressionistic.”
Marler grew up on a dairy farm and spent his spare time exploring the creeks, caves and woods of the Ozarks. His experiences hunting and fishing instilled in him a sense of patience while out in the wilderness.
“I was an avid bowhunter, and the actual harvesting of the animal wasn’t necessarily the funnest part of the hunt,” Marler said.
When Marler switched to a camera, he started hunting in a new way. His lens became his new hunting tool.
Kreibach and Marler each have 35 pieces in their show. They also individually created five works that directly complement each other. For those five works, Marler chose a photograph that Kreibach then used as inspiration to produce a work in a different medium, giving the viewer two views of an image as seen through each artist’s eyes.
“Capturing the Imagination” is on display at the Derby Public Library through September 19.