The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invites the public to view and enjoy a new installation, entitled “Abundant Life,” presented in the High Wall Gallery located in the genealogy and business area of the library.
Created by local artist Christina Ann, “Abundant Life” is a stimulating collection of works painted in watercolors, gouache and acrylics, with occasional additions in pastels or colored pencils. Her artistic training began with high school art classes and continued at Butler Community College where she enrolled in the digital arts program. This led to her current position as a graphic designer with a locally based technology company.
Dedicated to pursuing the fine arts first as a student and moving on to employment in the field, Ann’s work reflects her passion for art-making on several levels. As a Christian, it is important to Ann to reveal her faith within the visual arts she has worked to master. Themes of the beauty and wonder of nature, inspiring hopefulness, trusting in the relationship with Jesus, and believing in the abundant life promised to followers are all evidenced in her gentle and delicately worked pieces.
The Easter Lily will resonate for all believers, especially during this Easter season, illustrating the strength presented by the tender seedling emerging from harshly depicted soil. Water vistas and other reflections of nature present an aura of calm beauty, giving the viewer an opportunity to pause and consider their own relationship with the universe.
Ann will be available to meet with the public during an artist’s reception from 2 to 4 p.m. May 15 in the High Wall gallery. She will be delighted to comment further on the inspiration of her work. That opportunity will be further enhanced by peaceful melodies performed by Daniel Baird, local hand-pan artist. Light refreshments will be served and all ages are welcome to enjoy the Derby Arts Council event.
Questions regarding either the works on display or possible purchase of art can be directed to Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760. English can also provide information regarding future opportunities for local artists wishing to exhibit original artwork.