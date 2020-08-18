El Paso Elementary just got a lot more colorful. A mural created by local artist John Thatcher was recently completed on the school cafeteria’s south wall. The 12-foot-tall and 40-foot-wide painting was inspired by an old school logo and done in a vintage postcard style. In designing the mural, Thatcher wanted to implement various elements of the surrounding community, as seen in the water tower and refueler plane. Thatcher and artist Shara Farney Unkel, who have partnered on numerous works of art in Derby schools, painted the mural together. “Any time we work together, it always comes out better than the last time,” Thatcher said. The size of the mural ensured that they could paint simultaneously while still social distancing. The idea for the mural came to fruition back in February, but it took some time to get completed because of the pandemic. Thatcher noted that he’s grateful for the district continually looking to him for art projects within the schools. “I love the idea of the work being seen by kids and parents for many years to come,” Thatcher said.
Local artist brightens up El Paso Elementary
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read