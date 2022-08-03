Wrapping up at the end of July, another edition of the Sedgwick County Fair is in the books.
Featuring a little something for everyone – including a rodeo, live music, carnival rides, etc. – members of the Derby 4-H Club were hard at work over the week in some cases, earning a number of accolades.
Local youth participants walked away with several top awards from the county fair – including two grand champions. Both Sara Hanford (Senior Clothing Construction Style Review) and Brady Hoffman (Senior Sheep Showmanship) took those honors, with Hoffman also showing the grand champion market lamb, breeding ewe, and pair of ewes.
A number of other club members earned reserve champion honors including Chloe Phelps (Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship), Katrina Turner (Senior Sheep Showmanship) and Nathan Turner (Boys Intermediate Buymanship Style Review).
Other members earning ribbons at the county fair are listed below. All individuals earning purple ribbons qualified to enter their exhibits at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson next month (though livestock is separate and has no pre-qualifications).
Derby 4-H Club member ribbons earned include:
Derby 4-H Club: Club Banner (1 blue)
Abbi Butler: Foods and Nutrition (1 purple, 1 blue)
Maggie Butler: Buymanship Style Review (1 blue); Foods and Nutrition (1 blue)
Evan Fuhrmann: Electricity (1 blue); Photography (2 purple, 4 blue); STEM Robotics (1 red)
Abigail Hanford: Clothing Construction (1 purple); Clothing Construction Window Display (1 blue); Photography (3 purple, 3 blue)
Sara Hanford: Clothing Construction (1 purple, 2 blue, 2 red); Clothing
Construction Window Display (1 blue); Photography (1 purple, 5 blue)
Brady Hoffman: Foods and Nutrition (4 purple, 2 blue); Visual Arts (1 purple); Photography (2 purple, 1 blue); Sheep (4 blue)
Natalie Perkins: Buymanship Style Review (1 blue); Buymanship Window Display (1 blue); Clothing Construction (1 purple); Clothing Construction Style Review (1 purple); Clothing
Construction Window Display (1 blue); Creative Table (1 purple); Foods and Nutrition (2 purple); Horticulture (1 blue); Rocketry (1 purple); Visual Arts (2 purple, 2 blue)
Will Perkins: Foods and Nutrition (2 blue); Horticulture (2 blue, 2 red); Rocketry (1 purple); Visual Arts (2 purple, 2 blue)
Chloe Phelps: Visual Arts (4 purple, 1 blue); Rabbits (1 purple, 4 blue)
Macie Rexwinkle: Buymanship Style Review (2 blue); Foods and Nutrition (1 purple, 1 blue, 1 red); Photography (1 purple, 2 blue)
Makenna Rexwinkle: Photography (Cloverbud participation)
Eric Sprecker: Photography (3 purple, 3 blue)
Asher Turner: Foods and Nutrition (1 purple, 1 blue); Forestry (1 purple); Photography (1 purple, 2 blue, 1 red); Sheep (1 blue); Sheep Showmanship (1 blue)
Danielle Turner: Educational Poster (1 purple); Foods and Nutrition (2 purple); Sheep (2 blue); Sheep Showmanship (1 blue)
Katrina Turner: Educational Poster (1 purple); Foods and Nutrition (1 purple, 1 blue); Photography (3 purple, 3 blue); Sheep (2 blue, 1 red)
Nathan Turner: Foods and Nutrition (2 blue); Photography (1 purple, 2 blue); Sheep (1 blue); Sheep Showmanship (1 blue)
Colin Wisner: Photography (2 purple, 4 blue)
Coli Wisner: Clothing Construction (1 purple); Fiber Arts Crochet (1 purple); Photography (3 purple, 3 blue)
Nadia Wisner: Clothing Construction (1 blue); Photography (2 purple, 3 blue, 1 red)
Collin Wyant: Woodworking (1 red)
Katelyn Wyant: Visual Arts (1 purple, 2 blue)
Kylee Wyant: Visual Arts (1 purple, 1 blue)
Mekenzie Wyant: Photography (2 purple, 1 blue); Visual Arts (1 purple)
Quintin Wyant: Electricity (1 purple);
Woodworking (1 blue, 1 red)