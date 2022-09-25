State Fair

Natalie Perkins is shown with her purple ribbon for Rocketry at the Sedgwick County Fair, also receiving a purple ribbon for Rocketry recently at the Kansas State Fair.

 COURTESY

Another September is drawing to an end, which means the annual Kansas State Fair has once again come to a close.

The Derby 4-H Club was well represented at this year’s fair, with a number of exhibits on display through the duration of the event, and several being rewarded for their efforts with red, blue and purple ribbons.

0
0
0
0
0