Another September is drawing to an end, which means the annual Kansas State Fair has once again come to a close.
The Derby 4-H Club was well represented at this year’s fair, with a number of exhibits on display through the duration of the event, and several being rewarded for their efforts with red, blue and purple ribbons.
A total of eight different club members earned purple ribbons (the top honor given outside of grand and reserve champions) for their exhibits, with the full results for the club listed below.
Derby 4-H Club State Fair results:
Abigail Butler: Food and Nutrition (red)
Abigail Hanford: Photography (blue); Clothing (blue)
Sara Hanford: Photography (blue); Style Revue (blue)
Brady Hoffman: Photography (purple); Food and Nutrition (red); Demonstration (blue)
Brylee Hula: Clothing (purple)
Ellie Hula: Clothing (purple)
Piper Hula: Clothing (purple)
Brandon Loveless: Dog Showmanship (blue)
Natalie Perkins: Food and Nutrition (red); Rocketry (purple); Clothing (blue)
William Perkins: Rocketry (blue); Visual Arts (blue)
Macie Rexwinkle: Photography (purple)
Malachi Rexwinkle: Photography (purple)
Eric Sprecker: Photography (red)
Asher Turner: Photography (blue); Food and Nutrition (blue); Forestry (blue)
Danielle Turner: Food and Nutrition (red)
Katrina Turner: Photography (blue)
Nathan Turner: Photography (purple)
Colin Wisner: Photography (blue)
Corli Wisner: Photography (blue)
Nadia Wisner: Photography (blue)
Katelyn Wyant: Visual Arts (red)
Mekenzie Wyant: Photography (blue)
Quintin Wyant: Electricity (red)