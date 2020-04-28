Audrey Thompson is a smart middle schooler. She also loves llamas.
Thompson, a seventh grader at Derby North Middle School, is an introverted, quiet student. She’s also wickedly good in school – particularly in math.
Those math skills recently paid off. This semester, Thompson won the Region 6 Continental Mathematics League competition. She didn’t just beat kids in Kansas. She beat kids in six other states.
The competition is something many students at Derby North Middle School get to participate in, her research teacher Amy Steadman said.
Each test is just six questions, but don’t be fooled by the length: the questions aren’t easy.
“Some of the problems are so difficult, even the teachers struggle,” Steadman said.
Steadman said Derby North has had 36 chances to have regional winners over the years. Thompson was the first to place that high.
“It was one of those things that, when I saw her name [as a winner], I thought, ‘Of course it would be Audrey,’” Steadman said.
Steadman has had Thompson in class for almost two years. Her first impression was that Thompson was “very quiet with a fun, playful side.” The next thing she noticed was Thompson’s intelligence.
“You don’t know the depths of her intelligence until you offer her various ways to really show her abilities,” Steadman said. So Steadman started giving Thompson math, reading and writing opportunities.
“The more I provided her, the more I saw her abilities.”
This year, Steadman got Thompson to join the scholars bowl team. Thompson quickly became the team’s captain, and led the team to “a wonderful year.”
“As a team, they never took less than first or second place at any of the regular meets,” Steadman said.
Having these skills and accomplishments could lead to an inflated head for some people. But Thompson has remained humble and grounded, Steadman said.
“She never boasts about anything,” Steadman said. “She knows she has strength, but she’s never prideful. You never see her bragging. She’s a very, very humble child when it comes to her amazing talents and abilities.”
Thompson put it simply when asked why she thinks she won the competition: “Because I’m pretty good at math.”
She said a couple of the questions were confusing, and she was “a little surprised” that she was a winner.
Her mother, Stephanie Thompson, said it wasn’t a huge surprise, because “through every academic pursuit she’s gone above and beyond.”
“We just tell her to do her best, and she excels at it,” Stephanie said.
Thompson isn’t just an intelligent student in class – she’s also “a calming force,” Stephanie said.
“They know she’ll pay attention, and she’ll do what she’s supposed to do. We don’t have to worry about her being off in crazy land.”
Her teacher, Steadman, said Audrey is attentive and respectful in class – but she’s also fun.
Steadman learned early on that Thompson has a love for llamas. They’re her favorite animal.
“So any time I see a llama in a store or in a picture, I have to send it to her,” Steadman.
Those fun elements of Thompson’s personality “tend to get overshadowed because she is very intelligent,” Steadman said.
“Sometimes kids who are high ability, people only see them for high ability, so [those kids] feel that they get forgotten because of their ability and are just seen as a great math kid or reader,” Steadman said. “So it’s really neat that she lets those pieces of her personality come through.”
With all her extra time at home because of COVID-19, Thompson has spent many of her days drawing and reading. She also recently took the ACT through the Duke University gifted talent program. Her mom thinks she may be off to college earlier than many students.
Right now Thompson wants to become a math teacher. Before that, she wanted to be an author. But right now, Thompson is enjoying her llama-loving youth.
“I haven’t really thought about the future that much.”