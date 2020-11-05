What do you get when you cross a comedian with a bar owner? A new outlet for entertainment, for starters.
That’s exactly the idea local comedian Myke Alcaraz had in mind when he first approached Kyle Smith, owner of Little Busters Sports Bar and Grill in Derby.
Alcaraz, a native of California, has been performing stand-up comedy for five years – the last four in the Wichita area. However, he quickly noticed a lack of opportunities to get in front of a crowd.
Once he moved to Derby and started frequenting Little Busters, though, he saw potential – potential for a new open mic venue. After getting to know Smith a little bit, he pitched him on the idea and the open mic night at Little Busters officially came to fruition back in August.
“He thought it could work down here in Derby, too, he just needed a spot,” Smith said. “I’m always open to having something here. I have the room, so if someone wants to use it we can utilize it.”
Currently, Alcaraz hosts an open mic night at the Derby bar and grill once a month – with the next tentatively scheduled for the week of Thanksgiving. While the most recent saw low turnout due to the weather, the first couple of open mic nights drew a good mix of performers and fans alike.
In fact, Alcaraz said the first show was performed in front of a nearly packed bar with nine comedians in total performing. That included a mix of established Wichita comedians coming out to Derby as well as a number of locals giving it a shot, which Alcaraz said was a goal of the open mic night at Little Busters.
“Some people have a few jokes that they might want to get off their chest. Some people have funny stories or some people might have always wanted to try comedy but haven’t, and I think the community’s big enough … so why not create a platform for the community,” Alcarez said. “I don’t want it to be based around comics. I want to create a platform where anyone can show up, like a 52-year-old guy just shows up and he kills the audience; he completely owns the night. Anybody can try.”
With the show at Little Busters, Alcaraz said his goal was not only to create another performing outlet, but to give the “underdogs” a chance to shine. Whereas most shows follow a standard five-minute set formula, he noted he wanted the open mic at Little Busters to allow comedians a chance to keep building if they get in a groove (for 10, even 15 minutes potentially).
The second open mic night drew a slightly smaller crowd than the first, but there was still a good deal of engagement to illustrate the market – for performers and fans alike. With the venues in Wichita just getting back in gear (in the midst of the pandemic), Alcaraz saw the opportunity to perform at Little Busters as purely advantageous to local comedians.
“Comedy shut down for two or three months and then it was just Barleycorn’s downtown that started and then Looney Bin opened up as well. Those are the only two venues that put on shows,” Alcaraz said. “There’s people that would like to do comedy two or three times a week. I can’t do that, have a weekly show, but just to create another outlet would be cool.”
Little Busters has proven to be that outlet. Even with Alcaraz implementing pandemic precautions (offering hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes between acts), he noted the show has been pretty well received overall.
“People are enjoying it. A lot of people find it surprising when they’re dining there and then all of a sudden they’re like, ‘whoa, there’s an open mic comedy show going.’ It kind of becomes like dinner and a show unexpectedly,” Alcaraz said. “It’s been all positive so far where people are thoroughly enjoying it.”
“I’m trying to keep everything as normal as I possibly can,” Smith said of offering this outlet to patrons during the pandemic. “They’re able to come out and have an enjoyable evening and not be cooped up in their house.”
Community backing is important in keeping the open mic night going, according to Alcaraz, and he and Smith are starting to see that. Smith even said it’s something patrons are starting to put on their calendar.
Everyone loves to laugh and Alcaraz, who also performs in the show, is happy to provide an opportunity to do so – more so for others than himself.
“I do not want the spotlight,” Alcaraz said. “I just want to create a platform for others to shine.”
For more information on the open mic nights, check the Little Busters Facebook page.