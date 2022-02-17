A second round of winter weather, bringing a mix of snow and ice, has forced a number of closures once again this month. Here's a list of some of the businesses and organizations that have announced closures due to the current conditions:
City of Derby: City Hall, the Derby Senior Center, Welcome Center, Municipal Court and Derby Public Library will all be closed Feb. 17 due to the inclement weather. Additionally, Derby Dash will not be operating and the Board of Zoning Appeals/Planning Commission meeting scheduled for tonight has been cancelled. Agenda items will be moved to the March 3 meeting.
Waste Connections was also unable to complete its routes on Feb. 17. As such, Derby customers can leave their trash/recycling carts on the curb until they have been collected. All delayed routes will be collected no later than Feb. 19.
Derby Public Schools: School was already planned not to be in session due to parent/teacher conferences, which will be moved to Zoom due to the weather. Latchkey services have been cancelled for Feb. 17 as well.
Derby Recreation Commission: The Derby Recreation Center, Oaklawn Activity Center and Hubbard Arts Center will all be closed Feb. 17 due to the weather conditions. The DRC will attempt to reopen facilities for regular business hours on Feb. 18.
WSU: Due to the inclement weather, Wichita State University is closing campus operations on Feb. 17, though instructors are encouraged to hold class remotely if possible. Additionally, the weather has forced the closure of the WSU Molecular Diagnostic Lab – meaning there will be no specimen drop-off (with courier services also unavailable) or testing kit pick-up on site. Partners who have specimens already collected are asked to store them at room temperature until delivering to the lab Feb. 18.