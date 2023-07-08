Food Pantry Donation

Pictured above presenting the check to Read is Lions Club President Brock Stuhlsatz. Back row, (left to right) are Food Pantry volunteers Rex and Marta Galbraith, Frank Newman, Byron Burke, Patti Greer and Gary Read. 

 COURTESY

The Derby Noon Lions Club donated $1000 to the Derby Food Pantry on June 30. The funds will be used to purchase food needed for the pantry. Derby Community Family Services had previously put out a plea to local organizations that food supplies were running low due to increased demand. On the third Saturday of June, during their monthly food dispersion, 68 families came for food. According to Family Services Director Colene Read, that was almost twice the number of families they normally serve. 

0
0
0
0
0