The Derby Noon Lions Club donated $1000 to the Derby Food Pantry on June 30. The funds will be used to purchase food needed for the pantry. Derby Community Family Services had previously put out a plea to local organizations that food supplies were running low due to increased demand. On the third Saturday of June, during their monthly food dispersion, 68 families came for food. According to Family Services Director Colene Read, that was almost twice the number of families they normally serve.
Lions Club helps to Food Pantry with needed funds to restock
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
