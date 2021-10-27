Derby resident Noah Linhart received a scholarship to attend optometry school.
Linhart was recently honored with the Presidential Endowed Scholarship at the Southern College of Optometry. The scholarship recognizes a student with a competitive grade-point average (GPA) and optometry admission test score who demonstrates leadership and service.
Linhart, son of Julie and Chris Linhart, will receive $20,000 per year through the scholarship. Linhart is a graduate of Derby High School and Wichita State University.
The Southern College of Optometry was established in Memphis, Tenn., in 1932.