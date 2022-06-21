El Paso Elementary will receive a much-needed upgrade this summer. New lighting and ceilings will be installed in part of the school. The $581,032 dollar project, which includes contingency dollars, is funded with bond money and will complete the renovations to the school’s ceilings and lights, a portion of which were updated in an earlier bond project.
McCownGordon Construction will be in charge of the project scheduled to take four months to complete and has already removed the lights and ceilings from the portion of the school. New LED lights similar to the updates on buildings around the district are set to be installed. The project will complete the lighting project at El Paso, which began in 2019.
It is a due update for the school as the lights and ceilings have not been replaced since the school opened in 1966. According to USD 260 Director of Operations Burke Jones, the front half of the building was replaced in an earlier bond project in 2019, and the current project will finish the update to the rest of the building. The district had funds remaining from bonds and decided to finish the update to El Paso.
“We had a list of projects that we had created to use remaining bond funds for if there was any extra money at the end,” Jones said. “This project floated to the top as we went through that list because of its size and the need. That way, the whole building is finished … it will all look brand new.”
Jones said the update to El Paso is currently on schedule as the district was proactive and ordered the materials early enough to avoid any supply chain issues.
The decision to conclude the light updates to El Paso with the remaining bond money stemmed from the desire to complete the major pressing upgrades to the building. There is currently one other notable renovation underway at Derby Hills Elementary to update the cabinets. Crossing El Paso off the list will allow the district to target various needs around Derby.
“When we did the original lighting project at El Paso, that is what fit within the budget,” Jones said. “So, now that we were at the end of the bond and had some extra funds remaining, it made sense to finish this one out.”