Needs Assessment

Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum for Derby schools, shares the results of a 12 school needs assessment with USD 260 Board of Education members during a workshop on Aug. 29.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

All 12 Derby schools recently submitted a detailed needs assessment report to district officials as part of a new requirement that started July 1 of this year. Also, within the new requirement, board of education members must conduct an assessment of the information.

At an Aug. 29 Derby Board of Education workshop Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, presented the assessment results to the BOE.

