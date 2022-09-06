All 12 Derby schools recently submitted a detailed needs assessment report to district officials as part of a new requirement that started July 1 of this year. Also, within the new requirement, board of education members must conduct an assessment of the information.
At an Aug. 29 Derby Board of Education workshop Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, presented the assessment results to the BOE.
The new process is a result of requirements outlined in the Senate Substitute House Bill 2567. The information is to be used by the board when approving budgets for a district to ensure improvement in student academic performance.
A public hearing for the new school district budget is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the USD 260 Administrative Center. Details on the budget are published in a public notice on page 12 in this issue of the Derby Informer.
Putnam-Jackson said the district has never done an assessment quite like this. She likes the deeper dive it provides into each school demographics, building facilities and the impact on student assessment and learning.
“The process is good for bringing people together to focus specific time around students’ learning needs,” Putnam-Jackson said.
In the needs assessment, each school was to identify barriers that must be overcome in order for all students to achieve proficiency on state assessments. The proficiency is defined as being above a level 2 grade level for academic expectations.
A level 2 proficiency is defined as a student showing a basic ability to understand and use the skills and knowledge needed for postsecondary success. There are four performance categories, with 1 being the lowest and 4 being the highest.
Individual schools were also asked to identify what budget actions they might recommend, including the possibility of allocating resources in order to remove the barriers identified.
And finally, the needs assessment asks for estimates on the number of years it will take for students to achieve a proficiency above level 2, to levels 3 or 4, for grade level academic expectations on the state assessment scores, considering budget actions implemented.
Putnam-Jackson indicated that much of the budget processes for the year are already in place. But she said there are some areas budget adjustments could be made in order to meet some needs schools have identified this year. Other priorities, as needed, could be addressed in next year’s budget.
The assessment information from schools outlined highlights in areas that included what barriers were there for increasing proficiency, related areas for additional budget resources, professional development actions and more. The assessments from the 12 Derby schools showed several areas of need that were common among multiple schools.
A number of Derby schools reported barriers with limited professional development and training for a variety of different staff personnel, beyond just teachers. It included paras, special education instructors, and general behavior training, to name a few. Along with that was a high number of requests to devote budget resources to increased professional development and various types of training.
The budget needs also were directed to additional support staff that included paras, substitute teachers, social workers and counselors. Other requests included more behavior specialists and parental training.
A number of schools also expressed the need for being able to handle mental health, as well as social and emotional issues. More parental involvement was also defined as a need.
Results of the assessment are required to be published on the district’s website at www.derbyschools.com.