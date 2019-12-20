Terms like shutter speed and aperture weren’t always a part of Jared Weinman’s vocabulary.
At an early age, he watched his father collect different film cameras and he’d then play around with the occasional digital camera as it was released.
Once the Derby graduate was in his 30s, the biology of a camera and taking pictures brought brand-new meaning.
Weinman would take a 4-megapixel Kodak camera, shoot landscapes and then paint or draw them. It was natural partnership for someone who also had a passion for the outdoors.
It was as an insurance agent with American Family, however, that photography exploded in Weinman’s career pursuits.
He was required to purchase a digital camera to take pictures of properties he insured. Programs like Adobe Photoshop were growing in popularity and for someone who was used to a paintbrush or pencil, the digital platform was an exciting new canvas.
“I was interested because I could see all the creativity and artwork I used to do on paper I could then do on the computer,” Weinman said. “I could just hit delete and start over and it was all just so cool. That camera they made me buy as an insurance agent kind of started everything.”
After spending 10 years at Lifetouch, the Derby graduate now has owned and operated Jared Weinman Photography since 2015.
Weinman found a renewed energy stepping away from an office and using the outdoors as a workspace.
“I am much more of a hands-on person and I love nature,” he said. “I love being outdoors and combining that with some form of art, and new digital technology was fascinating to me.”
He said he credits his time at Lifetouch for helping him develop a business eye for the profession and also learning the ins and outs of different cameras.
“I had no idea how in the world I’d make money off photography,” he said. “… I figured out that I wanted to do something with it, so I that’s how I ended up at Lifetouch. That was the only way I knew I could make money and learn the craft. I was a newbie … and I didn’t go to school for anything [digitally].”
Around the end of his Lifetouch tenure, he was asked by members of the Derby baseball community, including coach Todd Olmstead, if he’d take pictures for the team.
It was a unique concept for someone who didn’t anticipate ties to the Derby sports scene after playing in high school. That has now grown to regularly doing banners, buttons and team photos for not only baseball, but football as well.
“I had never even thought that I’d photograph sports,” Weinman said. “It was more of the stuff with art that interested me. As I started taking pictures of friends’ and families’ kids playing sports, it piqued my interest of getting back into the sports world. It was just another way to inter-act with them and the sports, and that’s fun.”
Weinman has found that his photography on the field has also aided his work away from sports. The relationships he has built have led to working with numerous athletes and families in senior and group pictures.
“A lot of my seniors come from the sports world and when you do those shoots, it’s a lot more intimate and you get to see that side of the person,” he said. “It’s so cool and you get to meet the parents too.”