Seven license plate reader cameras from Flock were recently approved for purchase for the Derby Police Department at a total cost of $36,750 for a two-year period. That is an increase of $750 from initial estimates, which will be paid out of the police budget.
With a free two-month trial period, cameras were requested to be installed for use starting in November 2021. Cameras will not be used for traffic enforcement. Rather, they will assist with case follow-up and provide real-time updates on law enforcement alerts (i.e., Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts, etc.).
Cameras will be strategically placed for maximum coverage and are also compatible with other agencies in the region to assist in sharing data. That data will be purged at regular intervals if not needed for criminal investigations.