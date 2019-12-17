The Derby Public Library is encouraging residents to get a fuller grip on a story by reading and watching it at an upcoming event.
The all-ages “Read and Watch” event, set from noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Derby Public Library’s community room, will allow participants to pick up a copy of Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player One,” followed by a showing of the 2018 film adaptation.
Registration is required for the event by 9 a.m. Thursday. Registration forms can be found online at www.derbylibrary.com.
Lunch will be provided. As of 4 p.m. Monday, 19 openings remained for the event.