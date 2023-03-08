Library sees increase in passport applications

The path to international travel for many begins with a stop at the Derby Public Library (DPL) to apply for a passport. The number of passports applied for at the library has doubled over the last year, with 378 applications taken in February 2023 compared to the normal 100 to 200 monthly range, according to Kristy Norman, Public Support Services Coordinator at DPL.
The library began accepting passport applications in 2016 and it’s been a popular service with patrons. While applications slowed down to under 50 per month at the height of the pandemic in 2020, the last year has seen the average amount increase to over 300 per month.
Norman attributes the uptick in applications in small part to an increase in the number of people travelling as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, but the majority of applications are because DPL has walk-up service for passport applications, while other locations require an appointment.
DPL also accepts applications up until 30 minutes before closing and on weekends. Passport acceptance hours at DPL are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Applicants should not let the convenient hours lull them into applying at the last minute. U.S. passports are taking eight to 11 weeks for the application to be mailed in, processed and passports mailed to applicants, according to the U.S. State Department’s website.
Norman’s advice is to plan ahead.
“If you’re thinking about traveling in 2024, now is the time to be gathering what you need and applying for a passport,” Norman said.
The items needed to apply for a passport for those over 18 years of age are a completed passport application (available at the library or online at travel.state.gov), proof of U.S. citizenship (bring the original plus one photocopy), a passport photo that meets the U.S. State Department’s requirements, a photo ID such as a driver’s license (bring the original plus one photocopy), a check or money order for the cost of the passport (book, $130; card, $30) made out to the U.S. State Department and funds to pay for the application fee of $35 to the Derby Public Library. An additional fee of $60 can be paid to expedite the application and shorten the time to five to seven weeks.
Passport application services are just one of many services offered by DPL that go above and beyond book lending. The library has Discovery Passes available to local attractions for those interested in exploring a little closer to home. There are passes for Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Exploration Place, Botanica, Hutchinson Cosmosphere, and Sedgwick County Zoo that will admit a family of four. This popular service has a waiting list, so be sure to plan ahead if interested.
Patrons can also check out a Wi-Fi hotspot, a Radon testing kit or use the library’s notary service. DPL is part of the KanShare Library Consortium that includes Andover, Augusta, El Dorado, Goddard, Mulvane, Park City, and Rose Hill public libraries. This means a library card at any of the eight locations gets you lending privileges at all the other libraries.