Library sees increase in passport applications

Megan Ball, DPL Outreach Librarian, helps a patron with their passport application. The number of passport applications received by the library has doubled in the last year.

 Anne Hassler Heidel/Informer

The path to international travel for many begins with a stop at the Derby Public Library (DPL) to apply for a passport. The number of passports applied for at the library has doubled over the last year, with 378 applications taken in February 2023 compared to the normal 100 to 200 monthly range, according to Kristy Norman, Public Support Services Coordinator at DPL.

The library began accepting passport applications in 2016 and it’s been a popular service with patrons. While applications slowed down to under 50 per month at the height of the pandemic in 2020, the last year has seen the average amount increase to over 300 per month.

0
0
0
0
0