While breaking down the past year in his annual report during the council’s Feb. 8 meeting, Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson also turned his eyes slightly to the future – updating the Derby City Council on efforts to add an outdoor learning space at the library.
“For years, the library has wanted to develop the outdoor spaces to be a usable picnic and programming space,” Gustafson said. “We’ve had ideas in the past, but nothing has ever quite taken off.”
At the end of 2020, Gustafson said he brought a concrete idea to the library board to add a shelter, picnic tables and a music literacy/play area (similar to Wichita’s Botanica) and board members encouraged making it a full-fledged interactive outdoor space.
To do so, Gustafson recruited some help from the Derby Public Works department in finding a design firm to create some potential plans. In 2021, Professional Engineering Consultants was brought on board to help brainstorm concept designs and generate a project estimate. With that estimate coming to around $400,000, the library was at a crossroads – either cut from the project or find another funding source.
During the Feb. 8 report, Gustafson noted the library is currently seeking a grant through the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund. It is a matching grant that would provide a big boost. As the current project stands – including a water feature with pop-up fountain play area, turf, 10 large outdoor instruments (i.e., chimes, drums, etc.), picnic cabanas and a performance area – the library is looking at a $750,000 price tag, approximately.
“The concept of the music instruments and the picnic tables I’d like to do no matter what. I feel like those things need to be there,” Gustafson said. “If we can get this grant, then we would look at the full completion of the project.”
Gustafson said the library should know about the grant by late spring (April/May), with hopes of potentially starting construction in the summer – and possible completion by spring 2023 at the latest.
With the Land and Water Conservation Fund providing matching grants, the library would still be on the hook for $300,000 to $350,000 for the full project. As such, Gustafson said the library will be seeking additional, smaller grants – as well as private and/or corporate sponsorships – to help raise those funds.
Currently, the outdoor learning space is planned to be added on the northwest side of the library building. Given that there is a playground at nearby Tanglewood Elementary, Gustafson noted the features were carefully curated to make the space like a “pocket park” that would fit in and enhance the city’s current system.
“It has the potential to be a very unique space, not like anything else that you can find in this area, which would be great for Derby and great for the library. And it’s another opportunity to engage the community. We want to make sure that we have something for everyone in Derby – and having another space, and a different space that we can use in different ways, is very advantageous,” Gustafson said. “This is a project that has definitely got a lot of potential. We’ll see how it goes.”
Admittedly targeted toward children and families, Gustafson said the outdoor learning space could also provide an additional reading area at the library for adults. Rental options are still being evaluated as well.
Discussions have already been had about having story time in the outdoor learning area – an option that has been explored more in light of the current pandemic.
One thing that is for certain is that the proposed area would give the library its own space for outdoor programming instead of having to use other city facilities like Madison Avenue Central Park. Gustafson noted that would help keep traffic local, promoting the library and its mission geared toward lifelong learning, education and recreation – with the outdoor learning area specifically intended to help spark creativity.
With Maize receiving a similar grant last year, and getting funds added through the process, both staff and the council are optimistic about the potential outdoor learning space expansion.
“I have no doubt that we’re going to give this thing a good run,” said Mayor Randy White.